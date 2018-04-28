Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is set for more discussions with Rangers about becoming the Scottish Premiership side’s new manager, ESPN reports.

It was gathered that Rangers are confident of appointing Gerrard and have a four-year contract prepared for the Liverpool under-18 coach. The Ibrox side would like to announce Gerrard early next week with Gary McAllister as his assistant and could even make a statement after Sunday’s Old Firm clash with Celtic.

Rangers contacted Gerrard’s representatives last week to discuss the role and the former Liverpool captain is open to the prospect of taking his first manager’s job with the Scottish giants, with ESPN reporting that he is ready for the challenge of top-level management.

Liverpool reportedly confirmed on Friday that they would not stand in Gerrard’s way if he wanted to leave his current role, echoing Klopp’s words from his news conference.

“I’m not worried. If, a big if, something happens, it was always clear,” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool’s game home game against Stoke.

“Steven is, was and always will be a Liverpool legend. We will support him whatever he wants to do. Simple as that. It’s no decision. I don’t know the situation at the moment. I can imagine that clubs are interested in signing Stevie.

“He has massive experience as a player, and now as a manager. I would think about him as well if I owned a club. One day it will happen, either here or somewhere else, but it’s his decision and he’s old enough to make it himself.”

Rangers have made it clear they are interested in appointing Gerrard to what would be his first senior managerial role. Chairman Dave King was at Anfield on Tuesday as Liverpool took on Roma in the Champions League semifinals — a match at which Gerrard worked as a television pundit.

Graeme Murty remains in interim charge of Rangers until the end of the season, having been asked to step into the breach following Pedro Caixinha’s sacking in October.