Jurgen Klopp says resting players against Stoke would be unfair, labelling it Liverpool’s “biggest game of the season”.

Liverpool need to win two of their remaining three games to secure a place in the top four, with relegation-threatened Stoke their next opponents on Saturday lunchtime.

Despite the prospect of a Champions League semi-final second-leg against Roma next Wednesday, Klopp insists he will not rotate his squad for the game at Anfield.

“My line-up, or the idea for the line-up is to win the game – that’s the only thing I can think about,” Klopp said.

“We are desperate as well, we have exactly the same situation like Stoke. We want to win that game, it’s only about this one game. From my point of view, this is the game of the season, that’s it. This is a final.

“It’s only [fair] to line up a strong side and try everything to win the game. This is, early in my life, how I learned the motherland of fair play. How could we say rest three, four players which are able to play because they are not injured?

“What would people in other clubs say? We have our own targets, we have our own goals and we do that because of us. But, in the same way it’s about the fair play of the competition. You cannot, it’s not allowed and should not be allowed.

“It’s not about resting players or whatever. It will not be a thousand changes because we don’t have the opportunity [to do that] and it’s a Premier League game and it’s very important obviously for both sides so there’s nothing to think about.”