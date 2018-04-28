Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte says they are still fighting for a place in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea are five points adrift of the top four ahead of Saturday’s trip to Swansea and a win will take them to within two points of fourth-placed Tottenham who do not play Watford until Monday.

And Conte insists his Chelsea side will not give up on the top four while it’s mathematically possible.

“We have to try,” he said. “First of all we have to try to get three points at Swansea and it won’t be easy because we are going to play against a team that is fighting to avoid relegation.

“Swansea have won four of their last five games at home, it means they are in good form.

“We must pay great attention but at the same time if we want to continue to have an opportunity take a place in the Champions League we need to get three points and try to put a bit of pressure on the teams that are higher than us.

“It won’t be easy but at the same time we must try to get as many points as possible from now until the end.

“We have to play a very difficult game but if we want to continue to have an opportunity to take a place in the Champions League we need to get points.”

Chelsea will have three games left after the match against Swansea. They play Liverpool at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.

That is followed by another home game against Huddersfield a week later before the season finale at Newcastle on May 13.

Spurs also have four games to play with their final three fixtures against West Brom, Newcastle and Leicester.

Liverpool, in third place, are eight points clear of Chelsea but they only have three games left including the visit to Stamford Bridge on May 6.