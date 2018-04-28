Sunday Oliseh has said he hopes Fortuna Sittard win promotion to the Dutch top flight today despite quitting the club amid a lot of controversies.

Sittard will return to the Dutch top division after many years in the lower league should they beat PSV II today.

Oliseh and Sittard have parted ways after an acrimonious separation, but the former Nigeria coach said that he will take most of the credit for the return of the club to the top league.

“It will be a huge thing for me if they are promoted because even though I am no longer with the team, I did most of the work and it will count on my CV,” Oliseh said.

“I hope the boys deliver on the day.”

Fortuna Sittard are second in the Dutch second division with 75 points from 37 matches, a point behind leaders Ajax II.