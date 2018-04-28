NPFL club Heartland have been docked three points and fined more than six million Naira after crowd trouble at their recent home game against Plateau United.

Plateau United forced a 1-1 draw in stoppage time after which hell broke loose as match officials and some of the players of the visiting team were attacked.

The League Management Company (LMC) have docked three points from Heartland.

As a result the Owerri club now have 15 points from 18 matches and are back to bottom of the standings.

They will also play their next three home games behind closed doors.

Team manager and former international Mobi Oparaku has also been banned for the next 10 league games.

The LMC said Heartland could appeal these sanctions.