Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku says he doesn’t fear his Old Trafford teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Far from it, Lukaku has revealed he is looking forward to lining up alongside the Swede and has welcomed the competition his presence will bring to the front line.

“I said to Zlatan I hoped he would be back. We need his personality,” Lukaku told reporters while on international duty with Belgium.

“He will bring many qualities to the team, and help us in our goal of winning the title. I don’t fear the competition as a striker, or Zlatan.”

“Things are going really well for me at United, the pre-season was good and it helped knowing a lot of the players before arriving.”

“The manager has helped me a lot to settle quickly, so it has all been very positive. I am now with a coach that I have wanted to play with for a long time, since I was 11 years of age. And with him we are looking to do something special.”

Lukaku has been in great form for club and country so far this season, scoring three goals in his first three Premier League outings for United and four in two games for Belgium, including a hat-trick in the 9-0 win against Gibraltar on Thursday.