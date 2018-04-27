Juventus must foul more when they face Inter Milan, than they did in defeat to Napoli, or they “won’t come out alive,” says Massimiliano Allegri.

The Turin club suffered only their third home league defeat in the past five years after Kalidou Koulibaly’s dramatic late header last Sunday.

Juve are one point ahead of second-placed Napoli with four games to go.

“We fouled our opponents eight times and suffered 18 fouls which is a negative figure for us,” said Allegri.

“Tomorrow, we have to play the right way otherwise we won’t come out alive,” Allegri continued.

Juventus have a chance to open up a four-point lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday by beating sixth-placed Inter (19:45 BST).

Napoli, the only team who can mathematically stop Juve from winning a seventh successive title, are away to ninth-placed Fiorentina on Sunday (17:00 BST).

They have not been crowned champions of Italy since 1990.

“Now is a time where we need to show every ounce of courage, freedom, enthusiasm and willpower,” said former AC Milan boss Allegri.

“A team that has won so many games and trophies cannot lose its way in a few days… but football’s like that.

“When you win, you’re better than everyone and when you don’t, you’re a loser.”