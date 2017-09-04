Manchester United will win the title “comfortably” if they play the way they did in the 4-0 win over Swansea, says Alfie Mawson.

Jose Mourinho’s United lead the Premier League table having won all three of their games so far this season, scoring 10 goals without reply.

Mawson was on the wrong side of United’s impressive rout against the Swans last month, and what the defender witnessed has convinced him Mourinho’s side have the credentials to become champions by some distance.

Asked on Premier League Daily what impressed him most about United, Mawson said: “The quality they possess – every single player, especially in the starting XI. The bench is quite frightening as well.

“They’ve got players that will go and win you games, win you titles, they’re just devastating. I’m personally tipping them to win the Premier League.

“If they carry on the form they’ve started the season with, they’ll win the title – and maybe comfortably.”

Mourinho’s Old Trafford predecessor, Louis van Gaal, was often criticised for United’s possession-based style when he was in charge, with his side struggling to break teams down.

Although the current United boss is also known for his pragmatic style, Mawson believes Mourinho has now found a winning formula at the club after signing Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic this summer.

“Sometimes you think you need to go and outscore your opponents, but he’s doing that and keeping a very tight ship at the other end of the pitch,” said Mawson.

“He’s obviously recruited really well this year and the players know they want to play for him.

“They want to be in the starting XI, and they know if you’re not performing – with the funds they’ve got – he can go and get the next best thing. It’s making them work harder.”