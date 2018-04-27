Nigeria are now scheduled to play their send forth international friendly against DR Congo ahead of the FIFA World Cup, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Port Harcourt on May 28.

The Rivers State Government made the announcement on Thursday following a high-profile meeting between the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

This puts to rest the initial uncertainty surrounding the venue of a game which ought to present the fans with an opportunity to see the Eagles in action one last time before they depart for Russia.

Speaking with the press in the aftermath of the meeting at the Government House, Pinnick expressed his delight with the support received from the Rivers State Government, while also commending the people of the state for their loyal support for the Super Eagles.

He equally revealed the CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad will be present during the international friendly, a massive motivation for the team ahead a sixth tournament appearance.

“We are playing on the 28th of May against the Democratic Republic of Congo. After the match, the Rivers State Governor will host the two teams to a dinner.

“Everywhere is home to the Super Eagles; Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Kano, Kaduna or Minna. They are the Super Eagles of Nigeria and every part is integral to the development of football,” Pinnick stated.

Responding to journalists on behalf of the Rivers State Government, the State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye assured of the readiness of the government to put facilities at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in top notch condition ahead of the international friendly. “Governor Nyesom Wike has done well in terms of funding national sporting events.

“He hosted the African Wrestling Championship on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria and now he is hosting the Super Eagles and Democratic Republic of Congo. That is something that is worthy of commendation.”

It would be recalled that the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium was the venue of the Eagles’ Preliminary World Cup qualifier against Swaziland, and it might only appear appropriate for the team to show proper appreciation on a ground where qualification began for them.