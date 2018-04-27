Donald Trump has warned nations opposing the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup they risk losing the United States’ political support.

FIFA has received one bid from Morocco and a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the tournament – which will follow Qatar 2022.

US President Trump has issued his support for the shared North American proposal ahead of the final decision, which will be made at a FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13.

The U.S. has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup. It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2018

“The US has put together a STRONG bid w/ Canada & Mexico for the 2026 World Cup,” Trump said on Twitter.

“It would be a shame if countries that we always support were to lobby against the U.S. bid. Why should we be supporting these countries when they don’t support us (including at the United Nations)?”

Trump’s comments could breach FIFA’s rules on political interference regarding World Cup bids.

Football’s world governing body promised a “fair, objective and transparent” decision process last month, following suggestions by Moroccan bid chairman Moulay Hafid Elalamy that FIFA was privately backing the North American proposal.