Alan Smith says he does not think Steven Gerrard is ready for the Rangers job and the “massive expectations” that come with it.

Since retiring in November 2016, Gerrard has been working at Liverpool’s academy and managing their Under-19 team.

This week, he has been made the odds-on favourite to be the next Rangers boss, with current manager Graeme Murty’s contract up at the end of the season.

But former Arsenal striker Smith told The Debate: “I would be surprised to see him go because he has put himself into the Liverpool academy and is deadly serious about learning the trade as a coach and serving his apprenticeship.

“Then to leap into a huge job like that at a huge club where the expectations are massive and I am sure it is not an easy place to manage; I don’t think he is ready for it.

“I see his future at Liverpool, I would be amazed if he did go.”

Paul Merson agreed with Smith, saying: “They are a million miles behind Celtic. You can send Jose Mourinho in there with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola and I don’t think they could turn it around with Celtic.

“Rangers would expect if he went in to be fighting with Celtic next season for the title, which would be a massive ask.”

Rangers chairman Dave King has previously praised Murty for his work at the club, but said he was determined to make the “best appointment” possible ahead of next season.

On Sunday, Rangers take on rivals Celtic, who could clinch the title with victory.