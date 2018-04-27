Flying Eagles head coach, Paul Aigbogun, says the team can’t afford to miss out on a place in the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after failing to qualify for the last edition in Zambia.

The Nigeria U-20 side who have been crowned champions seven times in the history of the competition fell at the last qualifying hurdle against Sudan then.

Aigbogun’s men will kick- start the journey towards Niger 2019 with a first round fixture against the Young Djurtinhos of Guinea Bissau next month.

And ahead of the qualifiers, the gaffer who also doubles as head coach of Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Enyimba, has charged his players to avoid any disappointing campaign.

“We failed to qualify for the last edition of the Africa U-20 Nations Cup and we can’t afford not to make it this time around,” Aigbogun said.

“Nigeria have a rich pedigree at this level and it is important we maintain it and not tarnish the record.

“Our first game is against Guinea Bissau next month, and we are preparing hard for them. We don’t see them as a small opposition but a strong one.

“The team is already taking shape and we will be ready for the game.”

Guinea Bissau will host the first leg on May 11, 12 or 13, while the return fixture will hold in Nigeria a week later.