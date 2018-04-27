Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan believes they can do to Liverpool what they did to Barcelona to reach the Champions League final.

The Italian side were 5-0 down in the first leg of their semi-final at Anfield on Tuesday, but scored two late goals to give themselves hope in the return match in Rome next week.

Two weeks earlier, Roma staged a remarkable recovery against Barcelona in the quarter-finals when they came back from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 on aggregate and progress on away goals.

Reflecting on the game at Anfield, Nainggolan said: “We started the game well, but then we made too many mistakes and we gave our opponents too many chances.

“At 5-0 it was too much, but with the 5-2 we still have the hope of going through. We need to reassemble like we did with Barcelona and go through with a 3-0 win.

“We know it’ll be difficult, but we’ve already done it once.”

Roma know they cannot afford to concede next Wednesday and they will once again have to contend with Mohamed Salah, who will be returning to his former club for the first time since his £34.3m move last summer.

The PFA’s Player of the Year scored twice in the first half at Anfield to take his tally for the season to 43 goals.

Liverpool’s immediate priority is their Premier League game against Stoke on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are third in the table, three points behind Manchester United and three ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham.