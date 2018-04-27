Alexis Sanchez will have extra motivation for Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford on Sunday, says Manchester United team-mate Phil Jones.

United signed Sanchez from Arsenal in January in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Emirates.

The protracted transfer followed a long period of uncertainty over Sanchez’s future in which his commitment to Arsenal was repeatedly questioned.

Jones believes Sanchez will be eager to have the upper hand over his former employers this weekend, in what will be Arsene Wenger’s final match at Old Trafford as Arsenal manager.

Asked if Sanchez will be affected by lining up against his old side, Jones told MUTV: “Not so much at home. I think, if it was away at the Emirates, it might be a bit different. Going back to a place where he’s very fond of, knows the pitch well and the fans well.

“So, at home, it’s a little bit different but he will still get that added incentive to try to put one over on them.”

Jones called for a warm reception for Wenger, who has clashed with United manager Jose Mourinho in the past.

“He’s been a fantastic manager,” said Jones. “I’ve seen a lot of things in the press at the moment and it’s true. He changed the game of football and the way teams like to play.

“He’s managed some terrific Arsenal teams over the years, that I’ve grown up watching, and he should be respected and get the send-off he deserves.”