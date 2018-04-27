Steven Gerrard has emerged as the “frontrunner” to become the next Rangers boss, Press Association Sport reports.

Gerrard, 37, retired in November 2016 after a 12-month stint with LA Galaxy and has coached Liverpool’s under-18s since returning to England.

Rangers chairman Dave King was at Anfield on Tuesday night as Liverpool took on Roma in the Champions League semifinals — a match where Gerrard was working as a television pundit.

Now he has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at Ibrox.

Talks are at an early stage but Rangers have made it clear they are interested in appointing Gerrard, in what would be his first senior managerial role.

Graeme Murty remains in interim charge at Rangers until the end of the season, having been asked to step into the Ibrox breach following Pedro Caixinha’s sacking back in October.

The bookmakers have already installed Gerrard as the odds-on favourite but the appointment of a rookie boss would be a major gamble for Rangers as they look to arrest Brendan Rodgers’ reign of domestic dominance at Celtic.

Ex-Rangers midfielder Lee McCulloch believes appointing Gerrard would be a huge risk.

“Yes, Gerrard is an under-18s coach, a phenomenally talented player for club and country, and won the Champions League and UEFA Cup,” McCulloch told the BBC.

“But in management terms, he is very inexperienced. It is a big gamble.”

Former Rangers manager and current Scotland coach Alex McLeish says that Gerrard, who led Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2005 and won 114 caps for England, will have to learn on the job if he does make the move to Scotland.

“It depends on what Steven has been doing, how much coaching he has actually been involved in,” McLeish said. “He knows the game inside out but as regards coaching, then I’m sure he has got some things to learn.

“He won’t have all the answers for that, but I’m certain that some day he could be a great man-manager.

“I hear the way he is coaching the kids and giving them the Liverpool values and what it takes, and sometimes I think that gets missed out in the process of kids when they are growing up, and keeping the passion and enthusiasm for every game.

“The kids at Liverpool have a good leader in there.”