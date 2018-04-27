Lille OSC coach Christophe Galtier has explained that former Nigeria captain Vincent Enyeama was already out of favour when he arrived at the French Ligue 1 club in 2017.

According to a report, the French coach was talking to supporters of Lille, who had filmed him without his knowledge last Saturday.

The former St Etienne coach had stated that Enyeama’s predicament was a result of the goalkeeper’s poor relationship with the leadership of the club.

”I am going to answer you very precisely, even if I did not want to discuss this topic, but we are there … Very well … If I’m wrong, you cut me off,” Galtier told reporters.

”When I arrived, Vincent Enyeama was where? You saw Vincent Enyeama train with the professional group this year – never, so when I arrived, where was he, with the reserve, and then he was injured.

”He trains when he can and he plays when he can play. Regarding other players, I have never been forced to play a player, it’s very clear.”

The 35-year-old is yet to make a league appearance for Lille this season, but he has played two games for the club’s reserve team.