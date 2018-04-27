Paul Pogba thinks his performances for Manchester United are being judged differently to those of other midfielders in the Premier League.

The Frenchman, who has six goals and 11 assists to his name in all competitions, has come in for criticism at times this season with his role in Jose Mourinho’s side questioned.

However, the 25-year-old’s form has picked up in recent weeks with his goals and assists helping United to wins over Manchester City and Bournemouth in the Premier League and Tottenham in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

And speaking in an interview with Sky Sports ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday, Pogba told Geoff Shreeves his performances for United are judged on goals and assists, a different criteria to other midfielders in the league.

“It’s quite funny because we don’t judge me on the midfield part,” he told Sky Sports. “We judge me on assists and goals and that’s the truth.

“I can make an outstanding game, but if I don’t score or make an assist they will say, ‘that is normal’, or whatever.

“But if someone else does it, it is different. They will maybe be man of the match.”

Pogba, though, is not focusing on goals and assists, he is concentrating on his midfield role for United, who are currently second in the Premier League and looking forward to an FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on May 19.

“I think I’m judged differently, but it’s good,” he added. “It makes me improve as well, it is a challenge for me and I take it in a good way.

“I don’t take it in a bad way. I’ll try to score and make assists and that’s it. I still want to do my job in midfield.

“If I can help the team in attack and defence and make a difference I will do it. If I can score and assist it is even better.”