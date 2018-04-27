MFM coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has declared that without Sikiru Olatunbosun, there is no MFM, insisting that what Lionel Messi is to Barcelona of Spain is what Olatunbosun is to MFM.

Ilechukwu spoke after is his side held Enugu Rangers to a scoreless draw at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in a rescheduled NPFL match day 13 fixture.

‘The Olukoya Boys’ were impressive all afternoon with Olatunbosun finding the back of the Rangers net early on, but he was adjudged to be off side.

Olatunbosun was making his first appearance for the church teams after returning from trials abroad and what a great impact he made.

“What Lionel Messi is to Barcelona is what Olatunbosun is to MFM”, Ilechukwu declared.

“So, without Olatunbosun, there is no MFM.”

It was Rangers third consecutive scoreless draw following scoreless home draw with Kwara United, before a similar result at FC Ifeanyiubah at Nnewi on Sunday.

MFM FC are 10th on the table with 24 points from 16 matches.