One-time CHAN Eagles striker Christian Pyagbara has completed his transfer from Federation Cup holders Akwa United to Enugu Rangers.

Pyagbara, a former Flying Eagles and CHAN Eagles forward, arrived ‘The Flying Antelopes’ Wednesday as the hierarchy of the seven-times league champions continue to bolster the squad in their push for an eighth domestic title.

“We have signed (Christian) Pyagbara”, an official said Thursday.

“He joined us on Wednesday from Akwa United.”

Pyagbara has previously had spells at Sharks before his move to Akwa United.

He was a member of the 2014 CHAN Eagles, who finished third in South Africa.

It was further gathered Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has released two buses to Rangers.

The buses are a Coaster and Hiace meant for the team and their officials.