Wolfsburg say that Jurgen Klopp may have played a role in Divock Origi’s loan move to the Bundesliga, with the club’s sporting director Olaf Rebbe saying “20 clubs were after him.”

Several clubs were interested in the Belgium international, with his dad and agent saying last week there was interest from Tottenham as well as France and Germany.

Speaking to Bild, Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe said that Origi was one of the most wanted players on the market this summer.

“Over 20 clubs were after Divock,” Rebbe said, adding that former Borussia Dortmund and Mainz coach Jurgen Klopp might have played an important role for Wolfsburg to help them secure the loan deal.

- Advertisement -

“It might very well be a factor that Jurgen Klopp knows Bundesliga and also [Wolfsburg],” Rebbe said. “He knows which platform he has when he gives a player away.”

Meanwhile, Bild reported on Monday that Origi will get more expensive for Wolfsburg the less he plays.

The paper claimed that the basic loan fee of €3 million could for instance increase by 20 percent if Origi only were to play 80 percent of the matches possible.

Wolfsburg did not comment on the clause.

Bild also reported that Liverpool have the chance to recall Origi in January, as reported by English media last week.