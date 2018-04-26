Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru made his long awaited return from injury at his Belgian club RSC Anderlecht on Wednesday.

The forward has been out nursing a knee injury which he sustained in a Belgian First Divison A match against his former side KAS Eupen in December 2017.

Onyekuru was expected to miss the reminder of the season, but the 20-year-old featured for Anderlecht as they thumped Lokeren 4-1 in a reserve league game on Wednesday.

The Belgian giants released the following statement on their official Twitter account:

“After winning the title with the reserves yesterday evening, @Andy_Najar1993 & @henryconyekuru are training hard with the first team today.”

“Glad to have you back boys!,” Anderlecht wrote on Twitter on Wednesday and included a video of Onyekuru training with his colleagues,” a statement read.

Onyekuru hit the back of the net nine times in 19 appearances for Anderlecht before he suffered his long-term injury.

The skillful player is currently on a season-long loan deal at Anderlecht from English Premier League side Everton FC.