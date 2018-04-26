The English Football Association has confirmed it has received an offer, thought to be worth £800m, to sell Wembley.

It is understood the approach includes £500m for the stadium and £300m for the FA to keep the Club Wembley debenture and hospitality business.

The matter was discussed at a board meeting on Thursday.

It has been reported that Shahid Khan, the owner of Fulham and NFL team Jacksonville Jaguars, is a prospective buyer.