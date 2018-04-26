Police have warned Liverpool fans without a ticket for the Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday not to travel to Rome.

The Reds beat Roma 5-2 in Tuesday’s first leg at Anfield, but Liverpool fan Sean Cox is in a critical condition after being injured during violence.

Liverpool have sold the 5,000 tickets they were allocated at Stadio Olimpico.

Merseyside Police is working with Italian police and will have officers at the game.

Chief superintendent Dave Charnock added: “While we understand and appreciate that many Liverpool fans will want to travel to Rome, I would encourage fans who do not have tickets to not travel.”

Roma instructed Liverpool to print the name of each supporter attending on their official ticket.

It means fans will be rejected entry to the 72,698-capacity stadium if details on their ticket and passport do not match.

“Fans who are travelling with tickets are encouraged to monitor official fan advice on the club’s official website and social media feeds for information to assist their visit,” added Charnock.

“And as ever, given the vigilance of police and security around the stadium, we would encourage fans to arrive in plenty of time to enjoy the atmosphere.”

Two Italian men have been charged over the violence before the match on Tuesday.