Liverpool fans will have a constant police presence to protect them in Rome when they travel to the city for their side’s Champions league semi-final second leg next week, according to Sky Italy.

The Italian home office, the Italian Olympic Committee, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Roma have been constantly in touch after the events in Liverpool on Tuesday night ahead of the first leg tie.

Merseyside Police have charged two Italian men following an incident at Anfield in which a 53-year-old man was seriously injured. Sean Cox, a father of three from Ireland, remains in critical condition after the incident outside of the ground.

All four parties – who are jointly responsible for policing the match – will hold another meeting on Thursday afternoon.

They state that Liverpool fans going to Rome next week will never be left alone and there will be a constant police presence to protect them.

It is likely that a dedicated zone will be arranged for Liverpool fans to stay safe outside the stadium.

On Thursday afternoon, the General Investigations and Special Operations Division (DIGOS) will hold a press conference where the security measures will be discussed.

Liverpool lead Roma 5-2 from the first leg at Anfield.