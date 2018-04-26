Nigeria striker Sadiq Umar believes he will have something different to offer if he gets the nod from coach Gernot Rohr to lead the Super Eagles attack in Russia.

Although he’s considered one for the future, Umar, 21, has been a revelation since he moved from AS Roma on loan to Dutch Eredivise side NAC Breda and has forced himself into reckoning as coach Rohr mulls his final team selection for the World Cup.

Umar who was the top scorer for Nigeria at the Rio 2016 Olympics with four goals explained the qualities that has helped him to five goals in ten games in the Dutch Eredivisie for NAC Breda.

The Olympic bronze medalist is widely regarded as the mid season signing of the year in Holland due to his performances and his form is a surprise to many considering the fact that he didn’t get games during the first half of the season at Torino, where he spent the first half of the season on loan but injuries and fitness issues reduced him to few games.

Speaking after his latest goal for NAC Breda which came in their 1-2 loss to Sparta Rotterdam, the 21-year-old who has been linked with a possible call up to the senior national team of Nigeria said his ability to constantly make runs behind the defenders is one of his strengths.

“It’s the movement that’s important, if you run well, you get the ball, sometimes you make a hundred runs without the ball and you score with the next ball, you always have to keep pushing. I think that is one quality I have over most Nigerian strikers,” Jololo as Sadiq is fondly called told FoxSports.