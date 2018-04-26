Nantes defender Chidozie Awaziem, has admitted that competitition for places in the Super Eagles squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be tough, but remains confident of making the final cut.

The 21 year old has made three international appearances for the three time African Champions.

Awaziem who had a below par performance in the Super Eagles’ last international friendly match against Serbia is up against Kenneth Omeruo, Uche Agbo and Stephen Eze for one of the two available backup positions in the Gernot Rohr’s team.

“Making the cut for Nigeria’s World Cup squad is going to be tough,” Awaziem said. “There are quality defenders in the team, but I believe my versatility will give me an edge.

“The last game was tough for me because I was just returning from an injury, but I’m fine now.”

Awaziem who has made 21 appearances for Nantes in the French Ligue 1 scoring once this season can also play as a full-back.