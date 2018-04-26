Israel-based goalkeeper Akpan Udoh has joined the Flying Eagles training camp in Abuja ahead of next month’s 2019 U20 AFCON qualifier against Guinea Bissau, officials said.

Udoh from Bnei Sakhnin was first-choice goalkeeper when Nigeria won a record fifth U17 World Cup three years ago.

He has also been capped at U20 level.

“Akpan Udoh has joined the Eagles camp in our bid to fortify the team ahead of our match against Guinea Bissau,” disclosed team secretary Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim.

Guinea Bissau upset their counterparts from Sierra Leone to qualify for this stage of the qualifying tournament for Niger 2019.

Nigeria will be guests of Guinea Bissau in Bissau between May 11 and 13 with the return leg in Nigeria a week later.