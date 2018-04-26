Ikechukwu Ezenwa has said he is pleased to have kept a second straight clean sheet in the NPFL after Enyimba beat Go Round FC 2-0 in a rescheduled tie.

“I am so pleased again for keeping another clean sheet with Enyimba,” he said.

“I am just enjoying my game at Enyimba at the moments with the support of three good goalkeepers I met on ground.

“As a team we are again winning points to return to where we belong on the league table which is top three.”

He was Man of the Match in the goalless draw at Wikki Tourists.

He commended Go Round FC for giving Enyimba a good fight.

“The Go Round team were not push overs, they are a young set of lads with big engine as you can see the first half ended goalless and it was only on resumption we got the two goals needed to win the match,” he explained.

His focus has now been shifted to Sunday’s high-profile clash against Akwa United.

“We have a very tough match on Sunday against Akwa United, another ball playing team with good character,” he said.

“We will give it a fight as usual.”