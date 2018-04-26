Celtic forward James Forrest says the players want Brendan Rodgers to stay at the club and not go to Arsenal.

Rodgers is one of the names being tipped by the bookies to replace Arsene Wenger, who has announced he will be leaving the Emirates at the end of the season.

But with Celtic closing in on back-to-back trebles, Forrest wants Rodgers to stay put even though the club will not stand in his way if there is an approach from Arsenal.

The 26-year old, who has been shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year alongside Scott Brown, told Sky Sports: “The manager has been different class for me and for a lot of the other boys as well.

“Since he has come in he has given us all confidence and made sure we’ve all been working hard and that’s what we’ve done.

“I think we’ve done really well since he came in winning trophies, winning cups and we want to keep progressing and hopefully we can keep doing that .

“He’s done a great job himself, he’s getting linked to big clubs and that’s only a good thing for Celtic and him personally.

“Obviously the players and everyone associated with the club wants him to stay and we hope that happens.”

Celtic will win the league this Sunday if they beat Rangers in the last Old Firm match of the season and Forrest wants to secure the title as soon as they can so that they can focus on the Scottish Cup final against Motherwell next month.

“We just take it a game at a time, we want to make sure we tie up the league as quickly as we can now and obviously look forward to the cup final,” he added.

“We want to do that, it would be incredible if we could do that, but we know that it is going to be difficult and Motherwell will make it hard for us.

“There is always pressure at Celtic in every game. There’s pressure to win trophies, to win cups and it is always going to be the case.”