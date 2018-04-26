Alexis Sanchez has said that he is still getting used to life at Manchester United after a January transfer from Arsenal.

Sanchez, who scored his side’s first goal in United’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semifinal on Saturday, was named the man of the match for his performance.

He left Arsenal in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan leave United and has made 14 appearances for his new clubs, scoring three goals.

“It is very different here,” Sanchez told MUTV. “I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year.

“We need to keep progressing. United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I’ve got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win.”

United will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on May 19 and, with a victory, would lift the trophy for the 13th time — equalling Arsenal for the most titles in the history of the competition.

Sanchez scored in the 24th minute against Spurs on Saturday, giving him eight goals in as many appearances at Wembley.

“The truth is that I score every time I play at Wembley,” Sanchez said. “I have won several trophies there … with Arsenal. With Chile, I also scored two goals and that means a lot to me. Wembley brings me good luck.

“We are very happy to have reached the final. I think Saturday’s match was the most perfect one since I joined United, and that makes me very happy for what lies ahead.”