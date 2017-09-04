La Liga has asked UEFA to investigate Manchester City’s spending, claiming their financial power “distorts European competitions” and “is irreparably harming the football industry”.

La Liga is not only asking for a probe into City’s spending, it also wants UEFA to expand its newly-launched investigation into whether Paris Saint-Germain have breached Financial Fair Play rules.

The Spanish league president Javier Tebas said in a statement to The Associated Press that Abu Dhabi-funded City and Qatari-owned PSG are benefitting from state aid which he says “distorts European competitions” and “is irreparably harming the football industry”.

Tebas wrote to UEFA last month requesting investigations into both clubs and he wants European football’s governing body to look into PSG’s “history of noncompliance”.

UEFA said on Friday it will investigate whether PSG was flouting rules designed to control excessive spending by Europe’s top clubs.

Both City and PSG spent millions of pounds in the summer transfer window. City spent £50m on Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker and £42.9m on left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

PSG broke the world transfer record when they signed Neymar from Barcelona for £200m.

Sky Sports reports the Brazil forward, who signed a five-year contract, has been offered a basic salary of £26.8m-a-year (30m euros) after tax, around £515,000-a-week.