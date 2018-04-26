Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes has revealed why his side fell 2-1 at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday.

Heynckes said his team gifted Real Madrid their 2-1 win.

Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern the lead at Allianz Arena, but Real Madrid hit back through Marcelo and Marco Asensio.

Bayern failed to clear the ball on Marcelo’s goal, while Rafinha’s turnover led to Asensio’s second-half strike.

The manager lamented the way the Germans conceded and their inability to make the most of their chances, giving them work to do ahead of next week’s second leg.

“We gave Real Madrid two goals with clear mistakes,” he told ZDF.

“We had a series of chances that we did not take advantage of, so it is not surprising that we lost.”

Heynckes, however, said that the opportunities his side created gives them hope of reaching the final.

He added, “The team have created so many chances against Madrid.

“We have nothing to lose in Madrid and we can play freely there.”