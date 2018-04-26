Officials have said the Golden Eaglets, the country’s U17s, will finally begin training camp in Abuja under the supervision of coach Manu Garba.

“The camp will open in the first week of next month,” a top official said.

“Everything is now in place for this camp.”

The delay in the Eaglets camp taking off was becoming a cause for concern for stakeholders.

Coach Manu is expected to call up a large pool of players he has scouted in the last few months.

Also some outstanding players he watched at a recent camp for graduates of the U15 Zenith Bank competition will be included.

The five-time world champions face a tough qualifying campaign from West Africa B zone, which has Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo and Niger.

The Eaglets failed to qualify for the 2017 U17 AFCON in Rwanda after they were upset by next-door neigbours Niger.