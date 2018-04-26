Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa kept a clean slate for the second consecutive game as Enyimba International Football Club of Aba recorded a 2-0 win against Go Round FC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match at the U.J. Esuene Stadium on Wednesday in Calabar was a rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 13 fixture.

Ezenwa, who was voted man of the match in Enyimba’s 0-0 draw against Wikki Tourists last Sunday, has now featured in four NPFL games for the Aba giants this season.

Joseph Osadiaye who has barely featured for the People’s Elephants this term after returning from the injury he picked in a pre-season game, got the opening goal in the 51st minute.

Bashir made the points safe by grabbing the second in the 63rd minute with Ibrahim Mustapha setting him up for the goal.

Paul Aigbogun’s men, who still have two games in hand, moved from eighth to fifth on the table following the win.

Go Round FC, who are battling hard to escape relegation, dropped a place from 17th to 18th.