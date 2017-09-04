Bar injury to Odion Ighalo, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has said he does not wish to change the team who spanked African champions Cameroon 4-0 for today’s rematch in Yaounde.

Rohr has said that he is not planning to ring changes to his line up from the first leg, but he will wait till the last minute before deciding on injury doubt Ighalo.

“I will have to think twice over Odion. Even though he says he is good to go, I will have a second look at him again,” he said.

He also hinted that Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho could get the nod should he not be satisfied with the fitness of China-based Ighalo.

“But if am not satisfied, Kelechi is here,” he revealed.

“Aside this, I have no plans of changing my team.”

The Super Eagles this morning walked round their Hilton Hotel Yaounde camp as part of their match day routine for the game against Cameroon.

The team will wear their all-white away strips today.

Eagles starting XI vs Cameroon in Yaounde: Ezenwa – Elderson, Shehu, Ekong, Balogun – Ndidi, Onazi – Mikel, Victor Moses, Simon, Ighalo/Iheanacho.