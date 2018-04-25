Scott McTominay has thanked Jose Mourinho for giving him advice about how to win over the Manchester United dressing room.

The midfielder has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Old Trafford, making 24 appearances for United and receiving his first cap for the Scotland national team.

The 21-year-old detailed how Mourinho has helped him to mature as both a player and a person.

“Mourinho has been absolutely incredible to me this year. He’s helped me so much in terms of what I can do, from being more humble, to being better on the training pitch and just being a better person in general,” McTominay told the club’s official website.

“When I first came into the group he said ‘the players have to like you’ and it’s one of the most important things going into a new dressing room, that you are a likeable person and you get on with everybody.

“That has stood me in good stead. It’s important to be liked on the pitch. It’s the manager having the faith to play me that’s been incredible and I can’t thank him enough.”

McTominay was selected to go on last summer’s pre-season tour to the United States, having made appearances from the bench at the end of last season, and admits that was huge for his confidence.

“To be selected to go on tour was a really good achievement for me. There were some really good games that I got involved with,” McTominay added.

“I came on against Real Madrid and obviously as a young kid to play against Real Madrid was incredible.”

Manchester United take on Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford, in one of the Frenchman’s final games in charge at the Gunners.