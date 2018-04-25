Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool need to be wary of Roma repeating their comeback victory against Barcelona when they meet for their Champions League semi-final second leg.

Liverpool opened up a commanding 5-0 lead against their Serie A opponents in Tuesday’s first leg but conceded two late goals at Anfield to offer Roma an opportunity of overhauling the three-goal deficit, with next month’s showpiece in Kiev awaiting the winner.

Roma lost the first leg of their quarter-final against Barcelona 4-1, but stunned the Spanish club with a 3-0 second-leg win to progress on away goals to reach the last four of the tournament.

“We know we can score goals but we have to do it there and we must try not to concede because that will give them more confidence,” said Wijnaldum.

“I think those two goals have given them much more encouragement because their last result against Barcelona was 4-1 and they scored three goals at home so that will give them confidence.

“We also know what happened there so we have to be aware that it doesn’t happen to us.

“But our last game against City (first leg) was 3-0 and we were all satisfied and it is the same situation we are all in now.”

Roma have not conceded a goal at home in this season’s competition and, after they topped their group – which included Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, they also overturned a first-leg deficit to overcome Shakhtar Donetsk on away goals in the quarter-finals.

The Italian club are aiming to reach their first European Cup final since 1984, while their opponents are five-time European Cup holders and on the verge of a first final since their defeat to AC Milan in 2007.

Liverpool are not yet assured of Champions League football next season but can move a step closer to securing a top-four spot with a victory against Stoke on Saturday.