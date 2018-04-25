Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr said he’s happy with the form of the strikers he intends to pick in Nigeria’s provisional World Cup squad list, adding that he is not worried about that department.

The German tactician had reason to smile, with Victor Moses firing on all cylinders, having a hand in three goals in his last four matches for Chelsea in the Premier League, same number as Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho.

Chinese-based striker, Odion Ighalo bagged a double brace last weekend, while Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi had been starting games for the London club in the English topflight.

“When you see what happened this weekend, Ighalo scored four goals, Musa scored two, Victor Moses scored one and had an assist, Kelechi played very well at Leicester, but didn’t score,’’ Rohr told Monday Night Football on SuperSport.

“Alex Iwobi played also. So, I’m not pessimistic about this department. We have Mikel Obi, who can give good balls and also score. I think we will be able to score some goals at the World Cup.”

Nigeria scored 11 goals during the third round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, with Victor Moses the leading marksman with three goals.