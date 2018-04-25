Stoke have cancelled their end-of-season awards dinner because the club feels it would be inappropriate to have such a celebration in a season which could end in relegation, Sky Sports reports.

The dinner was scheduled to be held next month at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke are four points from safety in the bottom three of the Premier League, with three games to play.

The Potters’ survival bid was dented on Sunday after an Ashley Barnes equaliser ensured they were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley.

They could be relegated this weekend if they lose at Liverpool and other results go against them.

Chairman Peter Coates has told Sky Sports that Stoke have no plans to sack manager Paul Lambert, even if the club are relegated from the Premier League.

Lambert has won just one of his 13 league matches since taking charge in January following the departure of Mark Hughes.