Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, has stated that the Champions League unleashes special powers on Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Kross said this ahead of Wednesday’s first leg semi-final clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

According to the 28-year-old, Zidane’s men play extra well when the Champions League music plays and this may be because the competition unlocks something inside of the players.

The German international, however, admitted that their Champions League clash with Bayern will not be easy for the La Liga champions.

“This competition is the hardest to win, maybe that unleashes special powers in us,” Kross told UEFA.com.

“Emotions always play a part, especially on Champions League nights at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. “You can see that in our performances.

“A lot of the players have played in plenty of big games and we can stay calm in difficult situations because we know we can beat everybody.

“Even when we aren’t winning, we can change a game.

“We’ve experienced lots of situations so we don’t get anxious.”

Kross added, “Of course it’s special when you play against a team you represented for six or seven years.”

“I’ll see a lot of players I used to play with, or who I still play with in the national team.

“I played under Jupp Heynckes myself for a long time and I know he’s a top coach.

“When he came back, he changed the feeling of the whole team.

“Since he arrived, they’ve played much better so I think they’re harder to beat than last year but we’ll see.”