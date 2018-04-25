Jurgen Klopp is confident Liverpool won’t succumb to defeat in their second leg semi-final of the UEFA Champions League against AS Roma like Barcelona in the quarter-finals.

Klopp who master-minded a 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg of the semi-final game, added that Liverpool are not assured of a place in the UEFA Champions League final despite having a big win.

Mohamed Salah scored twice and provided two assists for Liverpool who beat AS Roma 5-2 in the Tuesday night’s clash at Anfield.

The Egypt international has scored 43 goals this season in what has been an incredible campaign.

Roma scored late away goals through Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti, to raise hope for a repeat of the Giallorossi’s stunning 3-0 home win over Barcelona in the last round would send them through.

“I learned tonight we can still win in Rome, they need to score against us,” Klopp told a post-match news conference.

“We are not Barcelona, they are one of the best two or three teams in the world and won so many things – we didn’t. We will fight with all we have.

“It’s much better than I expected before the game, but already I’m more interested in the Stoke game than the second leg against Roma.

“The atmosphere tonight was absolutely outstanding and everyone who has a ticket I expect the same on Saturday [at home against Stoke City], because we need it.

“It’s a massive game, we need to be ready, we will try everything we can to be ready for that.”