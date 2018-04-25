Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that he almost joined AC Milan at the start of his last season at Arsenal.

The Togo striker left the Gunners in 2009 to join Manchester City, but a year before he was close to signing with the Rossoneri.

“Milan, I was close in 2008. I would have liked to play with legends like Kaka, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Paolo] Maldini and be coached by [Carlo] Ancelotti, but I did not do anything about it, but I stayed at Arsenal where I was fine,” he said in an interview with Gianluca Di Marzio.

Adebayor, who currently plays for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir, has also represented Metz, Monaco, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in his club career.

He has also collected over 60 caps for Togo’s national team and represented his country at one World Cup and five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.