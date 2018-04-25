Hector Bellerin has made the clearest indication yet that he has no plans to leave Arsenal after revealing he has asked to wear the number two shirt next season.

Despite signing a new Gunners contract last season which runs until 2023, the Spaniard has been consistently linked with both Manchester United and Juventus in the British and foreign press.

The defender’s agent revealed last month that, though there is always interest in the 23-year-old, no offers have been made and he is happy at the club.

Bellerin has worn the number 24 since breaking into Arsenal’s first team in 2015 but now has his sights set on the shirt previously worn by Mathieu Debuchy, and says he has discussed the matter with kit man Vic Akers.

Talking to team-mates Per Mertesacker and Rob Holding on the club’s official YouTube page, Bellerin said: “In the summer, I’m going to ask for the number two shirt.

“I’ve already spoken to Vic, he knows.”

Bellerin has been a mainstay in the Arsenal side this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions.