The national women’s team, the Super Falcons, are set to open training camp on May 10 for an AFCON qualifier against Gambia.

Thirty five players from the domestic league will open the camp in Abuja and the number will eventually be pruned down to 15 to then be joined by 20 foreign-based pros by May 25.

Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby said he will pick only the best players to represent the country.

The Falcons are defending the AFCON title they won in Cameroon two years ago.

The next championship will be hosted by Ghana.