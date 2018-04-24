Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a leg injury and had to leave Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal against Roma in the opening 15 minutes on Tuesday.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was involved in a challenge with Roma’s Aleksandar Kolarov and underwent lengthy treatment on the pitch before being carried back to the dressing room on a stretcher.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called Georginio Wijnaldum to replace Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Netherlands international had been the only player who started against Manchester City in the quarterfinals to miss out against Roma, as he was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will now be a major doubt for England, with the World Cup less than two months away.