Nigeria U20s, the Flying Eagles, have promised they will not fail Guinea Bissau’s test in next month’s U20 AFCON qualifier.

Flying Eagles will travel to Guinea Bissau on May 15 for the first leg fixture with the return clash slatted for Nigeria May 22.

Aware of the huge expectations of Nigerians on the squad who did not qualify for the 2017 U20 AFCON, skipper Ikouwem Udoh said they are focusing on the Guinea Bissau match with a view to ensuring victory.

“Guinea Bissau are a strong team, they proved that by eliminating Sierra Leone so we are working hard in our preparation knowing it will be a difficult match,” the Enyimba defender said.

“Our determination is to do well in Bissau and we are going to do our best to get a decent result there.”

Udoh’s confidence was shared by newly invited Ebuka Nwenyi, who stars for FC Ifeanyiubah.

“I came back from the Flying Eagles camp to play for my club in this weekend’s league match against Rangers. I’ll rejoin the national camp immediately because of our match in Guinea Bissau which we are working hard to win,” said the hard-tackling defender.

“We will ensure good result there to make the return leg match a lot easier.”