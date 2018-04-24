Liverpool will be able to keep hold of PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, says former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given.

The Egypt international has scored 41 goals in 46 matches this season, leading to speculation he may leave Anfield at the end of the campaign.

But Given feels Salah will remain with Jurgen Klopp’s side as they attempt to claim silverware, possibly starting with the Champions League, where Liverpool face Salah’s former club Roma over two legs in the semi-finals.

“There will be clubs sniffing around him so it will be interesting to see what Liverpool do,” Given told Premier League Daily.

“He seems like a genuine guy and I think he will want to make a bit of history of his own at Liverpool. They are a big club, so why not keep hold of him?

“Jurgen Klopp is getting the best out of him and that will stand him in good stead for the future and I think he will stay at Liverpool.”

Tony Gale was also a guest on Tuesday’s Premier League Daily and he is impressed with how Liverpool – boosted by Salah’s goals – have continued to improve, despite losing playmaker Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January for £146m.

“Everyone said when Coutinho left, ‘Liverpool won’t be as good a team’ but they seem to have kicked on,” said Gale.

“They have been fortunate that the boys up front haven’t been injured, they’ve all played regularly.

“That was key to Brendan [Rodgers’] success at Liverpool, when [Luis] Suarez, [Daniel] Sturridge and [Raheem] Sterling played so many games together and there weren’t many injuries or suspensions.

“But next year everyone will be aware [of them] and will be looking how to stop them.”