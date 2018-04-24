Manchester City insist John Stones will not be allowed to leave the club in the summer.

The England international has not featured for the first team since returning from international duty due to an abductor injury.

Reports in the British media had suggested Pep Guardiola was willing to allow Stones to leave the Etihad in the summer window.

However, City insist the former Everton defender remains firmly part of Guardiola’s plans moving forward and will be part of the squad aiming to defend the Premier League title next season.

Stones became the most expensive English defender in history when he joined City from Everton for £47.5m in 2016.

The 23-year-old has since gone on to make 68 appearances for the club in his two seasons at the Etihad.

Guardiola is hopeful the England international will recover from his abductor injury before the start of the World Cup in June.

“It’s getting better,” said the former Barcelona boss. “So hopefully he can play the last games [of the season] and can reach the World Cup.”