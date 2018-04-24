Carlo Ancelotti has been offered the vacant role of head coach of the Italian national side, according to Sky.

Ancelotti has been out of football since being sacked by Bayern Munich in September following a 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The former AC Milan, Chelsea and Real Madrid manager held talks with Italian Football Federation commissioner Roberto Fabbricini and sub-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta in Rome on Monday night.

Sky reports the meeting lasted an hour-and-a-half and specific topics such as backroom staff were discussed between the two parties.

Italy are currently without a permanent head coach after sacking Gian Piero Ventura in November, in the wake of the Azzurri’s failed bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

It is believed Ancelotti has been offered a two-year contract with the national side, although the 58-year-old is yet to agree to the deal which is likely to be less lucrative than his previous contract at Bayern.