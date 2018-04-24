Leicester City are interested in signing Porto right back Ricardo Pereira, Sky Sports has learned, as Claude Puel considers options to strengthen his defence this summer.

Pereira has played for Puel on loan at Nice and reports in Portugal say he is also being watched by Arsenal, Spurs, Everton and Juventus.

His fee is expected to around £22m.

The 24-year old has been offered an improved contract when his current deal runs out in the summer, but it is understood he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Puel chose Mark Albrighton at full back against Southampton on Thursday, and left Leicester’s only specialist right back, Danny Simpson, on the bench.

Pereira is one of a number of defenders that Leicester are currently monitoring.